Ohio added to New York’s coronavirus travel advisory list after an uptick in cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The State of New York has added Ohio to its coronavirus travel advisory list.

Ohio’s 7-day average of new cases is 1,475 per day, according to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

Today we are reporting 1,447 new cases. In the last seven days, our cases have averaged 1,475 cases per day by report date. To put this in perspective, we had been averaging a little over 1,000 cases per day only two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/qMgYKPE6hZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 13, 2020

That’s jumped from about 1,000 two weeks ago.

New York adds states to its travel advisory list based on a positivity rate of 10% or cases that exceed 10 per 100,000 residents.

Ohio is one of forty states on New York’s travel advisory list.

The Ohio Department of Health will update the state’s positivity rate and travel advisories Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. DeWine said the positivity rate for the last 24-hours was over 4% at his press conference Tuesday.

Last week ODH said the state’s positivity rate was 3%.

New York’s positivity rate is 1% and is implementing new restrictions on areas that have seen an uptick in cases.

