Officials investigating coronavirus outbreak at American Legion in Ashland County, health department reports

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ashland County Health Department (ACHD) is investigating five coronavirus outbreaks within the county, including one at the American Legion in Jeromesville.

Officials estimate that 55 individuals have been impacted by the outbreak. Some of the individuals were members of the organization while others are related to a member who was positive and worked while carrying the virus.

ACHD says a death is also related to the outbreak.

American Legion members and Jeromesville residents are asked to remain vigilant and continue monitoring their health. Citizens are encouraged to contact their doctor immediately if they feel sick.

“If you believe that you have been exposed to a positive case, self-quarantine immediately and contact the health department,” Shirley Bixby, Director of Nursing, said in a press release.

Jeromesville Mayor Randy Spade reminds residents to take initiative to protect the community’s most vulnerable population.

“Unfortunately, we have already seen 1 death and 3 hospitalizations related to this outbreak,” he said. “At a time when those who are most vulnerable in our community are threatened, we must do whatever we can protect them. That being said, I encourage everyone to observe the recommended measures, contact your doctor if you exhibit any symptoms, and be safe. We continue to hold those members of our community who have been affected by the virus and their families up in prayer.”

As of Friday there have been 99 positive cases of COVID-19 in Ashland County, the health department reports. 96 of those cases are confirmed while 3 are probable.

Of the 99, there are 34 active cases, 61 recovered individuals and 4 deaths.

The health department is currently investigating a 5th death in association with COVID-19.

There is one person in intensive care at the local hospital.

Additionally, there are 248 Ashland County residents currently being monitored by a public health nurse for coronavirus symptoms as a result of their exposure to the virus.

