Live Blog: Officials from Cuyahoga County Board of Health to provide update on vaccine distribution

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health are holding a meeting at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the coronavirus vaccine.

The health commissioner will speak specifically about phase 1b, which allows for those ages 80 and older to receive the vaccine starting Jan. 18.

The first phase of administering the vaccine focused on health care workers, first responders, and staff and residents of nursing homes.

