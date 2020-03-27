ODOT says traffic numbers show Ohioans are staying at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- It looks like a lot of Ohioans have been listening to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and are staying home.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says its latest traffic numbers prove that.

Since last Monday, March 16, the amount of traffic on Ohio roads has gone down.

On Tuesday, March 24 -- the first full day the governor's stay-at-home order went into effect -- traffic was down 46% statewide; in Northeast Ohio, it was down nearly 47%.

The bottom line, ODOT says: Ohioans are staying at home and listening to the advice of the governor and the Ohio Department of Health.

Here's a closer look at the numbers:

Statewide:

Monday 3/16: -13.6%

Monday 3/23: -32%

Tuesday 3/24: -46.3%

Wednesday 3/25: -45.2%

Northeast Ohio:

Monday 3/16: -15.5%

Monday 3/23: -36.6%

Tuesday 3/24: -46.9%

Wednesday 3/25: -45.8%