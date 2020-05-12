ODNR plans Safe Boating Week, reminding boaters to wear life jackets while social distancing

OHIO (WJW) — Boating season may still be a ways off in Northeast Ohio, as it did just snow over the weekend, but National Safe Boating Week is running May 15-22 nonetheless.

This year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is reminding folks that, due to coronavirus concerns, social distancing protocols will be required for all outdoor recreation, including boating. But that doesn’t mean boaters should forget to wear life jackets.

“Year after year, state and national statistics show that life jackets save lives,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said in a statement. “We’re making great strides in educating visitors to follow social distancing guidelines outdoors, but it’s equally important to help protect our friends and family by reminding them to wear their life jackets while boating.”

Last year, 13 Ohio boaters drowned while not wearing life jackets, ODNR reported.

For those who’d like to really get into the spirit of things, ODNR is running a Wear Your Life Jacket to Work (or Home) Day on Friday, May 15. On that day, boat lovers are encouraged to wear a life jacket while on dry land, reminding others of their importance. People can share silly photos from the day here.

For more boating safety tips, look at the video above or head to safeboatingcampaign.com.