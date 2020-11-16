ODH yet to finalize COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan amid Moderna, Pfizer vaccine news

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The fight to help end the pandemic just got a major boost with a second company, Moderna announcing its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective.

The company said they expect to have 20 million doses ready to ship by the end of 2020. Patients would require two doses of the vaccine.

“That means they can inoculate 10 million people,” said Dr. Thad Stappenbeck of the Cleveland Clinic. “Pfizer is expecting to be able to produce 50 million doses that’s going to be 25 million people. This obviously doesn’t cover the entire country just yet.”

Moderna said they enrolled 30,000 participants including those at a greater risk for developing severe complications from an infection. The vaccine does not need to be kept as cold as cold as Pfizer’s announced more than 90 percent effective vaccine which could make storage and distribution easier.

Ohio is preparing for distribution even though approval of the vaccines for Emergency Use Authorization through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet been obtained.

Some healthcare workers and the elderly living in congregate setting would be first to get vaccinated in the state. A timeline as to when vaccinations could begin is not clear

“I would be surprised if it was here before Christmas,” said Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.

She said distribution of vaccines could prove challenging to plan in detail this far in advance since they do not know which vaccines they would administer, and the storage required for a particular vaccine.

“If we could get some information about the volume of how much we’re going to get that would be helpful, and the availability and what the timeline would look like,” she said.

For one smaller county health department, the challenge ahead could be having enough staff to meet the demand of vaccinations.

“We are kind of limited on our staffing resources and our full attention right now is contact tracing,” said Coshocton County General Health District Commissioner Steven Lonsinger.

An Ohio Department of Health spokesperson said they are finalizing a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan and provided the following statement:

“We are confident our partners throughout the state will have sufficient space available to store and secure the vaccine when it is released and we will continue to learn more as we get closer to a deployable vaccine.”

