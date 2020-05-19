ODH warns of scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers

Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is warning of a new scam going around the state.

According to ODH, a group of scammers are preying on Ohio residents, calling people and claiming to be COVID-19 contact tracers. They’ll tell people they may have been exposed to the virus, and then ask for personal information.

But as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a tweet, real COVID-19 contact tracers will never ask you for your social security number or your bank account information.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, scammers have targeted people touting fake stimulus checks (as seen in the video above), COVID-19 “cures” and much more.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Residents are told to report any suspect texts or calls at 800-282-0515. Find a helpful checklist of ways to avoid COVID-19 scams in Ohio right here.