ODH updates its residential camp guidelines following COVID-19 outbreaks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Following outbreaks of COVID-19 linked to two summer residential camps in the state, the Ohio Department of Health is updating its safety guidelines to help with prevention.

The guidance continue to advocate for a multi-pronged approach, including masking and social distancing to help protect those who are not fully vaccinated.

“If not everyone at a residential camp is fully vaccinated, the layering of strategies is critical to protecting campers, staff, and volunteers,” said chief medical officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff in a statement. “This is especially important as a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 settles in our state. Taking these precautions can help reduce the likelihood of spread and allow everyone to safely participate in camp activities.”

The department also continues to urge those 12 and up to get vaccinated against the virus. Ohio is not the only state dealing with camp-related outbreaks:

