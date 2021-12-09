ODH to hold COVID-19 news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health will hold a virtual news conference on COVID-19 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by a number of experts from across the state to discuss the latest developments in the pandemic.

On Wednesday, ODH reported 8,707 cases, 395 hospitalizations, 53 intensive care unit admissions and 0 deaths. That’s roughly 2,500 more daily cases than the 21-day average. The ICU admissions are double the average.

While experts are trying to learn more about the latest variant, omicron, the Ohio Department of Health said the delta variant remains the dominant strain in the state.

