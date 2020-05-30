ODH: Social distancing requirements extended until July

Healthcare workers place a nasal swab from a patient into a tube for testing at the Brightpoint Health and UJA-Federation of New York free pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site on May 8, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 8, 2020 approved the first diagnostic test for coronavirus using saliva samples collected at home. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed health orders extending social distancing requirements until July in effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The new order, announced by Governor Mike DeWine Friday night, extends the social distancing requirements and guidelines for businesses to remain open. They will now remain in effect until July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to read the full order.

The order also extends the order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

Dr. Acton says the “sacrifices and incredible efforts” made by Ohioans during the coronavirus pandemic have made it possible for the state to begin lifting mandatory requirements and restrictions.

As of Saturday, there were 35,034 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 2,149 deaths in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 468 cases, 12 deaths, 64 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 5,773

Cuyahoga: 4,369

Marion: 2,660

Hamilton: 2,642

Lucas: 2,241

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 260

Lucas: 242

Cuyahoga: 226

Mahoning: 174

Summit: 172

On Friday, Acton also signed an order rescinding the order from April 13 which restricts the sale of liquor to Ohio-residents only in specific counties. The order was originally passed to prevent people from traveling into that state to buy alcohol. Click here to read the full order.