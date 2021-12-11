ODH reports omicron detected in Ohio

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Health has reported that the first two cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Ohio.

Following genomic sequencing by The Ohio State University Laboratory, the two omicron cases were detected in adult males in Central Ohio, and both tested positive on a PCR test on Dec. 7, according to a release from ODH.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, how you and public health officials react should not be determined by the variant you have. Regardless of which variant may be spreading, isolation and quarantine remain key in preventing further spread of the virus.” explained Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff. “If you are sick with symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately get tested. Even if you are vaccinated, it is important to follow prevention measures to protect yourself and others and to minimize the spread of the virus.”

Both patients are currently experiencing mild symptoms and have not been hospitalized.

To protect patient privacy, the exact age and county of residence are not being released at this time.

Both cases had received their initial COVID-19 vaccine series more than six months ago, but neither had yet obtained a booster. Neither had a history of international travel.