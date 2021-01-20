ODH releases latest COVID-19 travel advisory, 14 states added to list

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on the vaccine rollout here in Ohio*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest COVID-19 travel advisory on Wednesday.

The following states have been added to the list due to high positive testing rates: ID, IA, PA, AL, SD, MS, KS, UT, VA, AR, TN, GA, TX and OK.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

“Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Nebraska, Oregon, and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, which means we are not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate,” officials said.

If someone must travel, ODH recommends 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This includes for both business and leisure.

The travel advisory is updated once a week on Wednesdays using data from that Tuesday.