Governor DeWine reiterates commitment to Ohio’s public health as coronavirus spreads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine reiterates his commitment to Ohio’s public health as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 3,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in 91 deaths. The health department said of the 895 hospitalizations, 288 people are in the intensive care unit.

Governor DeWine announced during his news conference Friday afternoon that the state is trying to limit the number of people in the prison system.

He says the state is sending letters to county and local judges requesting they hold hearings to determine if it would be appropriate to grant early release for certain members of the prison population. This includes pregnant women, women who recently gave birth and prisoners over the age of 60 who have 60 days or less until their release.

All prisoners be considering for early release are non-violent offenders.

The National Guard is reminding Ohioans to practice good cyber hygiene. Officials say now that people are using internet networks more than ever, citizens should take precautionary steps, such as resetting passwords or updating anti-virus software, to protect their data.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also shared that the state has worked with Ohio-based company Battelle to decontaminate personal protective equipment. Battelle will be sterilizing masks for hospitals for free for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Governor DeWine reiterated that he is dedicated to Ohio’s public health and has been since he took office. He says he is committed to improving the public health system throughout the state and, while it will be hard over the next few months, knows Ohioans will recover together.

“Public health is very important,” he said. “When I took office one of the things I focused on, and one of the reasons I was so careful in picking a health director, frankly is I felt we needed to improve public health in the state of Ohio. I felt that we needed to start moving forward and paying more attention to it.”

