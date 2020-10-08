ODH interim director signs order allowing indoor visitations at nursing facilities

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest coronavirus briefing above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes has signed an order allowing nursing facilities to have indoor visitations again starting Monday, Oct. 12.

“The visits will be limited to two visitors and will be a maximum of 30 minutes. Visitors will have to be socially distanced and wear a face covering. Visits are to occur in areas that are separate from a resident’s room,” officials said in a press release.

Facilities must report visitation information, including visitation status, hours, maximum visitation time and number of visitors to the state.

NEW ➡ The nursing facility visitation order has been signed by @OHdeptofhealth. This order will be up soon at https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 8, 2020

“In addition, this order also details compassionate care visits, which are separate and distinct from normal visitation. These visits are not exclusively for end-of-life situations, but can also include situations where a resident was recently admitted to the home and are struggling with the change in environment and lack of family support.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: