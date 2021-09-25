ODH authorizes booster dose of COVID vaccine for eligible Ohioans

Watch previously aired video above for a list of possible side effects after getting a COVID booster shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released further guidance on COVID-19 booster shots and explains who can get them.
In a release on Saturday, ODH says they are going along with FDA and CDC guidance and making booster doses of the Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone who’s eligible at least six months after completion of the primary Pfizer series, which is after the second dose was administered.
Here’s who’s eligible:
- People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.
- People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.
- People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient, but those eligible are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.
- People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.
If you’re eligible to get a booster, you’ll be asked if you have one of the qualifying conditions, but specific proof will not be required.
COVID-19 vaccines are available throughout the state, with many providers offering walk-in appointments.
Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment here.
If want to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or click here.