ODH authorizes booster dose of COVID vaccine for eligible Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released further guidance on COVID-19 booster shots and explains who can get them.

In a release on Saturday, ODH says they are going along with FDA and CDC guidance and making booster doses of the Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone who’s eligible at least six months after completion of the primary Pfizer series, which is after the second dose was administered.

Here’s who’s eligible:

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.

People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient, but those eligible are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

If you’re eligible to get a booster, you’ll be asked if you have one of the qualifying conditions, but specific proof will not be required.

COVID-19 vaccines are available throughout the state, with many providers offering walk-in appointments.

Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment here.

If want to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or click here.