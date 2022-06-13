COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health announced an unexpected press conference Monday. The press conference is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is the only person on the agenda.

The state had been doing weekly COVID updates on Thursdays. In its last report on June 9, ODH reported 18,247 cases over the previous week, which was slightly higher than the week before, but lower than during the month of May.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 737 people are currently hospitalized in the state with coronavirus.

ODH said it is temporarily halting updates on COVID-19 deaths between June 9 and June 16 while the National Center for Health Statistics implements a new coding system.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports most Ohio counties are considered a high transmission status, which is 100 cases or more per 100,000 people.