Coronavirus cases, death toll continue to rise as Ohio prepares to reopen

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Nearly 16,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus throughout the state of Ohio.

As of Sunday, there were 15,963 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health said 728 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Also, throughout the day Sunday, Governor Mike DeWine took to social media, sharing important information regarding the virus with Ohioans.

He reminds citizens that all coronavirus patients experience the virus differently and reminds high-risk individuals to take extra precautions.

Every patient experience is different, but this is one example of what someone could expect with #COVID19.



Learn more: https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/Ox6b5JIvRz — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 26, 2020

Ohio will start its gradual reopening of the state on May 1. Governor DeWine says he unveil details regarding this plan on Monday.