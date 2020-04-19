471 deaths, 11,602 COVID-19 cases in Ohio; increase of more than 1K cases since yesterday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 470 Ohioans and has left over 11,600 residents sick.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 11,602 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said there were 471 deaths and 2,565 hospitalizations because of the virus.

This is an increase of more than 1,000 cases from Saturday.

Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine issued a plea Sunday asking the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to increase coronavirus testing in Ohio.

Governor DeWine argues that testing could double or triple overnight if “the FDA would prioritize companies that are putting a slightly different formula together for the extraction reagent kit.”

He emphasized there is a “worldwide shortage” of the materials needed to conduct tests and says prioritizing these other formulas could really increase Ohio’s capacity.

On Friday, DeWine also announced that Ohio will gradually begin to reopen on May 1. The state’s leaders spent this past weekend devising an Ohio-specific recovery plan that would work best for the state, for Ohioans and meet the unique needs of Ohio’s citizens.

DeWine said they will unveil more about the plan this upcoming week.

