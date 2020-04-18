ODH: 451 deaths, over 10K coronavirus cases across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 400 Ohioans.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 10,222 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said there were 451 deaths and 2,519 hospitalizations because of the virus.

Health officials encourage Ohioans to continue practicing social distancing, maintaining good hand hygiene and following the guidance of local, state and federal officials in effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio will gradually begin to reopen on May 1. Dewine’s plan starts by reopening companies that can set up protocols for protecting employees and customers, including enforcing 6-foot physical distancing and mandatory masks.

He reiterates that Ohio’s leaders will remain focused on an Ohio-specific recovery plan that works best for the state, for Ohioans and meets the unique needs of Ohio’s citizens.

The Governor also said state officials will work throughout the weekend to further develop the plan for reopening the state. Citizens can expect to learn more about that next week.

Click here for the latest information from the Ohio Department of Health.