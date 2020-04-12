Health department: 253 deaths, 6,604 coronavirus cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 250 Ohioians.

The Ohio Department of Health reported Sunday afternoon that there are now 6,604 total cases of the virus throughout the state. 6,518 of those cases are confirmed and 86 are probable.

253 people have died, according to health officials. 248 deaths are confirmed and 5 are probable.

1,948 of Ohio’s coronavirus were hospitalized, 595 of whom were placed in intensive care.

Health officials encourage Ohioans to continue practicing social distancing, maintaining good hand hygiene and following the guidance of local, state and federal officials in effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

The virus is expected to peak in Ohio in late April or early to mid-May.

