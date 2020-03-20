Gov. DeWine closes senior daycares, centers; Health officials expect more virus-related deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine and officials with the Ohio Department of Health are holding a news conference Friday afternoon to update the public on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio now has 169 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 28 counties, according to the Ohio Department of Health's latest report. Of those, 39 are hospitalized. Dr. Amy Acton said 69 are females and 100 are males. Patients range between the ages of 1 and 91, with the median age being 49. Onset dates are from Feb. 7 to March 18.

DeWine also confirmed that 76-year-old Mark Wagoner, Sr., of Lucas County, had passed away from the virus. Wagoner is the father of Lucas County Republican Party Chair Mark Wagoner. DeWine says his thoughts are with Wagoner's family, friends and loved ones.

Dr. Acton said she believes Ohio will see more deaths.

DeWine also announced an executive order closing Senior Care Centers and senior daycare facilities by the end of day Monday.

The centers will continue their feeding programs. Other services that are provided by senior centers, such as transportation, can and will be provided. DeWine believes that seniors will receive the services they need but in a different setting.

The Governor had previously issued an executive order banning large gatherings. He temporarily shut down schools, restaurants, bars and other non-essential public entities. DeWine also delayed the state's primary election to June 2.

Officials also announced during Friday's news conference that new legislation will allow employers a grace period of up to 60 days for paying health insurance premiums. The legislation also states insurers must allow employers to continue to cover employees even if their hours are reduced, impacting their eligibility.

Dr. Acton says she will provide more information regarding Ohio's coronavirus testing, which is currently limited, Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Health Department says people with suspected symptoms should call their primary care provider first, but seek immediate help if symptoms are serious, such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

FOX 8 Live Blog (archived):

Governor DeWine confirmed that Mark Wagoner, Sr., 76, passed away from the coronavirus. This is the first virus-related death that the state has seen. DeWine offers his condolences and prayers to Wagoner's loved ones.

DeWine announced executive order going into effect at the close of business of Monday that impacts senior citizen centers. Senior citizen centers will close on Monday but will continue their feeding programs. Other services that are provided by the centers, such as transportation, can and will be provided. This order also applies to senior daycare centers. Officials hope that seniors will be able to get services in a different setting.

"The sanctity of life, the protection of life is the most important obligation I have," said DeWine.

Acton thanks all essential workers, healthcare professionals, first responders and those working in the emergency operating center.

Acton reminds citizens to get information from reliable sources by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov or calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

New legislation allows employers a grace period of up to 60 days for health insurance premium payments. Health insurers must allow employers to continue to cover employees even if their hours are reduced impacting their eligibility.

Officials say that educators, families are taking students' education seriously with homeschooling services.

Businesses are taking temperatures of employees, asking employees to take temperatures at home too. Businesses have dedicated cleaning crews, are staggering breaks, lunchtimes, carrying out the six-foot rule to practice social distancing. They are asking employees not to travel, have started A and B shifts to limit people working together at one time.

Authorities remind Ohioans to treat grocery store, pharmacy employees with respect.

Acton reminds citizens to reach out to local health officials if you believe you or someone you know may have contracted COVID-19.

DeWine has asked that only essential people report to work. Those who can work from home should.

ODH is doing an inventory of medical supplies.

When asked about closing daycares for children, DeWine said we are not there yet. They are moving to allow hospitals to have their own childcare facility if need be. They also want to make sure before closing daycares that children have a place to go.

"We initially said three weeks, we know this is going to be longer. It could easily expend to the entire academic year," DeWine said in regards to schooling and standardized tests.

Acton says we are entering a new phase with this virus. We knew we would see deaths and she believes we will see more.