ODH: 1,021 deaths, 19,335 coronavirus cases across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 1,000 Ohioans.

As of Saturday, there were 19,335 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 1,021 deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton said Friday that Ohio has also seen a rise in virus-related hospitalizations, however, leaders are moving forward with plans to gradually reopen the state.

Dentists, doctors and veterinarians opened Friday. On Monday, offices, industry and construction will do the same. Retail stores in Ohio can reopen on May 12. Stores that restrict their operations to curbside pickup, delivery or appointment-only were allowed to reopen on May 1. The number of customers is limited to 10 at a time.

More on the plans to restart Ohio here; watch a report on the reopening plans in the video, above.

Governor Mike DeWine says they’re diligently working on a plan to reopen places like hair salons and gyms. He has established advisory groups composed of industry experts to evaluate every aspect of reopening the state. And, while the state’s stay-at-home order has expired, DeWine has issued a Stay Safe Ohio order set to expire on May 29. In this order most of the economy is opened up with safety standards in place in the workplace and recommendations for individuals with no more essential job designations.

Click here to read the complete ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order.