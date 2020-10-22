Oberlin College learns of six confirmed coronavirus cases

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW)– Oberlin College learned of six confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus Wednesday afternoon.

President Carmen Twillie Ambar said they received the results of 47 recent tests, which indicated four students, one faculty member and one staff member tested positive for the virus. The college is notifying those who were positive and transporting them for isolation.

“This is not unexpected. As the cold and flu season began, and our state’s cases rose in number, the possibilities increased that we would have cases on campus. But, there are things we can do to prevent matters from progressing and we need your support,” Ambar said in a letter to school community on Wednesday.

Oberlin College’s contact tracing team is reaching out to those who may have been exposed. Students are asked to answer phone calls from unknown numbers in the next few days in case it’s a contact tracer.

“While we are monitoring conditions closely, we believe the college’s layered approach to safety, together with extensive testing, will continue to offer the protections we need to allow in-person teaching and limited campus activities to continue. So far this semester, those who have tested positive have had manageable symptoms and our strategies have served us well,” Ambar said.

