NYU offers early graduation to med students wanting to help fight coronavirus

NEW YORK (WJW) — New York University is reportedly allowing senior medical students to graduate early so they can assist doctors in fighting the novel coronavirus.

According to the New York Post, the private university is making the unprecedented move in response to the Governor's directive to get more physicians into the healthcare system as quickly as possible.

The offer for early graduation was reportedly outlined in an email sent to the class of 2020 on Tuesday. If they accept the offer, students would immediately begin working as paid interns at NYU Langone Health’s Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine departments.

“With the growing spread of COVID-19, our hospitals inundated with patients, and our colleagues on the front lines working extra-long hours, we are still short-staffed in emergency and internal medicine,” the email allegedly read. “Burnout of our doctors has become a growing concern.”

The early graduation would have students in the field as early as April.

“The Medical School and the University have agreed to permit early graduation for students who agree to begin working as an intern now,” the email continues. “This is consistent with a national discussion regarding the early graduation of eligible medical students so they can join the healthcare workforce prior to the typical July 1 start date.”

The doctors-to-be were originally expected to graduate in May.