NY landlord waives rent for April to help tenants during coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WJW) — A landord in Brooklyn has decided to waive rent fees for all of his tenants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NBC 4, Mario Salerno posted a notice on the front doors of all of his buildings announcing that he will not collect rent this month.

“Due to the recent pandemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 affecting all of us, please note I am waiving rent for the month for April,” the notice stated.

He owns 80 apartments in the area and said he felt like it was the right thing to do after hearing that some people were struggling to pay their bills.

“For me, it was more important for people’s health and worrying about who could put food on whose table,” Salerno said in an interview. “ I say don’t worry about paying me, worry about your neighbor and worry about your family.”

Tenants said they were very grateful for the act of kindness, including Kaitlyn Guteski. She is currently out of work after her hair salon was closed.

“He’s Superman,” she said. “He’s a wonderful man.”





