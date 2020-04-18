NY governor’s order requiring residents to wear face coverings in public now in effect

NEW YORK (AP) — Even as politicians talk about “reopening” the country, New York is still intensifying restrictions intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Wednesday requiring New York residents to wear face coverings anytime they come into close contact with other people outside their homes.

The mandate, which went into effect Friday, requires a mask or face covering, like a bandanna, on busy streets, public transit, or any situation where people cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing, even if it is passing a person briefly on a wooded trail.

“Stopping the spread is everything. How can you not wear a mask when you’re going to come close to a person?” Cuomo said at his Wednesday coronavirus briefing. “On what theory would you not do that?”

The governor, who has himself eschewed masks during his daily news briefings, though he comes within six feet of his staff, said there will initially be no civil penalties for noncompliance, but he’s urging merchants to enforce it among customers.

Cuomo’s announcement came hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for stores to make customers wear face coverings in order to protect workers against exposure. De Blasio had previously recommended face coverings in public in the city.