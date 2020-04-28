Nurse at Pickaway Correctional Institution dies of COVID-19

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A nurse who worked at the Pickaway Correctional Institution has died due to coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed the tragic news on its Facebook page, saying, “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Nurse Tina Reeves.”

Her death was due to COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Reeves worked as a public servant for 14 years.

“With a heavy heart, we send condolences to her family and loved ones in this most difficult of times.

As we mourn the loss, but celebrate the life of Tina Reeves, we continue to pray for our staff working everyday to fight the war against COVID-19. Thank you to our staff who are making daily sacrifices to keep Ohio safe.”

More than 1,500 of about 2,000 have tested positive at Pickaway Correctional Institution, where 13 of the inmates who died were housed, according to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

More than 2,000 inmates out of about 2,500 at Marion Correctional Institution have tested positive to date.

Two prison employees and 19 Ohio prison inmates have died from COVID-19, Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported.

**Read more on coronavirus in prison as the I-Team takes you inside the outbreak; watch the video, below**