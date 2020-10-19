Number of confirmed coronavirus cases passes 40 million

LONDON (AP/WJW) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the planet has passed 40 million.

The milestone was passed early Monday according to Johns Hopkins University, which collates reports from around the world.

The actual figure is likely to be far higher, as testing has been variable, and many people have had no symptoms.

Around the world, 1,113,750 people have died.

The U.S. has led the globe in cases and deaths.

America has seen 8,154,936 cases.

219,674 Americans have died since the outbreak began.

Ohio is currently seeing a rise in cases.

The state reports 181,787 coronavirus cases.

5,067 people in Ohio have died since March.