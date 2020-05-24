‘Not there yet’: Governor DeWine says he doesn’t know when Cedar Point will reopen

Editor’s note: Scroll to the 15:50 mark to see Gov. DeWine discuss Cedar Point.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — If you were hoping to take a trip to Cedar Point this summer, you’re going to have to put those plans on hold.

Governor Mike DeWine said on Meet the Press Sunday that he doesn’t know when the amusement park will be able to reopen.

“Our kids and grandkids love to go there, we love to go there, but we are certainly not there yet,” he told the host.

He cited data as the driving force behind the delay saying the state’s replication rate for COVID-19 is one-to-one.

“We are now reopening. We’ve got to see how this reopening is going. Reports I get back, it’s going pretty well. Restaurants are doing what they need to do keeping the space and so, retailers are doing the same thing. But we’re not there yet as far as mass gatherings of people,” said Gov. DeWine.

In the meantime, Cedar Point has been working on new safety protocols. CEO and President Richard Zimmerman said he’s hopeful they’ll be able to welcome back guests this year.

“[These changes] will certainly be different,” Zimmerman said recently. “But it will still be fun and have memory-making at its core.”

Governor DeWine has been systematically reopening different sectors under the Responsible RestartOhio plan. The latest phase goes into effect on May 26.

You can see the timeline of reopenings, here.

