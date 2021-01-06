Not enough COVID vaccine in Ohio yet, governor says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – In a one-on-one interview with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Wednesday, FOX 8 asked about the status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

According to the state’s website, about 175,408 have received at least the first round of the vaccine.

That’s just under 1.5% of the state’s population.

Governor DeWine says he believes the number is actually higher, because of some technical issues.

“Some of the data is not getting in from our hospitals, there’s a disconnect getting into the state system,” he said.

The governor said that the State was working on the issue, and he believed it would be fixed in the next day or two.

He did not indicate how many more people were believed to have received the shot than is posted on the State’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

There is no vaccine for children 15 and under at this time, who account for at least 15% of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census.

In addition, there’s not a figure on how many people may opt out.

At the state’s nursing homes, only about 40% of the staff have chosen to receive the vaccine, according to the governor.

Any delay in people receiving the vaccine, according to Governor DeWine is that the state simply doesn’t have enough.

“What we need from the federal government is for them to do everything they can to get more vaccine into Ohio. Our commitment is as soon as it gets in, within a matter of a couple days it gets into people’s arms,” he said on FOX 8.

Currently, health care workers, EMTs, and nursing home residents are in the groups approved to receive the shots as part of the State’s vaccination plan, phase 1A.

There is no indication now how many people in the state in those groups are still due to receive the vaccine.

The state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard is broken down by age group.

Phase 1B includes people who are 65 and older and people with congenital, developmental, or early on-set medical disorders.

It also lists a goal of vaccinating all adults who work in schools by March 1.

Governor DeWine says the State hopes to begin vaccinations for 75 and older in two weeks.

That includes about 2 million residents, he says.

However, the state is only on track to receive 100,000 vaccines in two weeks.

“We’re just not getting enough vaccine in the state. It’s not unique to Ohio. There’s just not enough coming out,” he said.

The governor also said that people 75 and up or anyone in the next group to receive the vaccine, should be able to get it at their doctor’s office, a local hospital, or the health department when the state has more vaccines.

“What we hope happens sooner rather than later is that we get a third, a third vaccine approved, maybe a fourth, so we got more streams flowing into Ohio. And that’s really, that’s the most important thing the federal government can do is to do everything they can do is you know, get us more vaccine,” DeWine shared.

Currently, only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine has been approved by the FDA.