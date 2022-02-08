Changes on board: Some cruise lines are lifting certain COVID requirements

FILE – In this May 8, 2013, file photo, people pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line’s ship, Norwegian Breakaway, on the Hudson River, in New York. On Monday, April 5, 2021, Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for permission to resume cruises from U.S. ports on July 4 by requiring passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WJW) — You may not have to wear a mask on your next cruise.

Norwegian Cruise Line is making a major change to its mask policy starting March 1. As of now, all people aboard the ship are required to wear a mask while indoors in public places (unless eating, drinking or sitting at a dining table).

Starting the beginning of March, as everyone 5 and older is required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, masks are no longer going to be required, the cruise line announced.

However, the company is still leaving the decision to wear a mask up to each guest.

‘We recognize the added protections provided when wearing a mask covering and recommend that all guests do so onboard when indoors, except when actively eating or drinking, or seated at a table in a dining setting, or when in their stateroom,” Norwegian said in a statement.

This relaxed guideline does not apply to European cruises as local governments there still require masks.

Norwegian is not the only cruise line soon relaxing some masking rules.

Royal Caribbean is going to allow people to be mask free in indoor spaces designated for those who are vaccinated starting after Feb. 14. Carnival Cruise Line, on the other hand, continues to require masks indoors for all.

Cruise lines were majorly impacted during the pandemic, with each one now putting multiple health guidelines in order to run smoothly.