Norwalk student-athlete quarantined after close contact with coronavirus case

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW)– A student training at Norwalk High School’s Reagan Complex had close contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus, school officials said.

The child has been quarantined from training for 14 days.

“As we navigate through these turbulent times and with the return of student-athletes to our facilities, we continue to put the health and safety of our students first. Before entering our facility, every coach and student-athlete are screened before participating in any training. Strict sanitation protocols are in place to ensure that we keep our facilities clean,” Josh Schlotterer, the high school’s director of student activities, said in a letter from June 21.

Schlotterer asked parents to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

In Ohio, skills training for all sports were allowed to resume on May 26 while following protocols like avoiding high fives and huddles, and daily symptom checks. Non-contact or limited contact, such as golf, baseball, softball, and tennis, and other paddle sports, also resumed that day.

Contact sports, including football, basketball and lacrosse, were permitted to begin practicing on June 22.