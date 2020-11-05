Norwalk mayor urges employees to avoid gatherings after 7 test COVID-19 positive

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW)– The mayor of Norwalk said he is concerned after seven employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were doing good and then this,” Mayor David Light told the Fox 8 I-Team Thursday. “That many cases is alarming for a community this size. We have a population of 17,000. Every employee we have in the city of Norwalk are essential workers. We can’t afford to lose anyone. One or two people off sick is one thing, but we are up to four off at the fire department and three off at the police department.”

The mayor said the city has taken several precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Employees are to wear masks and hand sanitizer is provided. Employees are also cleaning city equipment and police cruisers several times a day.

One city official told council members during a meeting earlier this week that he believed the employees became ill after attending a wedding.

The mayor said he is urging everyone to follow the recommendations from health officials and avoid large gatherings.

“We can put all the safety precautions in place at the workplace, but we can’t control irresponsible behavior off duty,” the mayor said. “I know some people say it’s their constitutional right not to wear a mask, but I am asking everyone to please wear one. Please, for the sake of your neighbors and the people you are coming in contact with, please help us get through this thing.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: