Northeast Ohio’s earliest, most severe COVID cases — How did they survive and how are they now?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Their medical charts read like a horror film and their survival still baffles doctors and defies the odds.

More than two years after the pandemic started several, of the virus’s most serious and earliest patients here in Northeast Ohio are checking back in with FOX 8 News.

All three were given only hours to survive, but somehow all three made it through at a time when even doctors weren’t sure how to treat COVID.

Remarkably, one man even claims he went beyond death and back.

Even doctors call his case a “miraculous” recovery and have published articles about it in medical journals..

How did they survive and how are they doing now?

In this report see and hear their incredible stories.