Northeast Ohio VA holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics

(A Cleveland Clinic doctor answers common COVID-19 vaccine questions in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System is making sure more veterans can receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Parma VA’s Magenta Clinic on Brookpark Road will host a pop-up vaccination event this Saturday and Sunday.

Local veterans, age 65 and older, enrolled and using VA Health Care are welcome to attend the vaccination event.

The VA is calling enrolled Veterans who fall into the current eligibility group to schedule.

Those who want the shot must get a vaccination appointment card, which can be picked up at the same location, and secures your spot in line.

Appointment cards can be picked up on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. — noon and 1 – 6 p.m.

To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the VA’s vaccine information page.