Northeast Ohio summer event cancellations and closures

CLEVELAND (WJW)– More summer events are being canceled across Northeast Ohio as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including fairs, Fourth of July fireworks and concert series.
AKRON:
- 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby
- Akron Pride Parade and Festival
- Akron Marathon summer races
- All City-sponsored events with an expected attendance of 250 or more, scheduled before September 7, 2020.
- Friday Night Rock the Lock Series
- Lock 3 Saturday Night Concerts
- Lock 3 Festivals, including:
- Kids Festival (would have been held June 20)
- Rib, White and Blue (would have been held July 1-4)
- Italian Festival (would have been held July 9-11)
- African American Festival (would have been held July 18-19)
- Taste of Ireland (would have been held August 8)
- Pizza Festival (would have been held September 4-6)
- The annual Akron Arts Expo (would have been held July 23-26).
- Sunday Akron Symphony Orchestra concerts
ALLIANCE
- 2020 Greater Alliance Carnation Festival
AVON
- 2020 Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival
- Avon Aquatic Facility closed for the season
BAY VILLAGE
BEACHWOOD
- Beachwood Family Aquatic Center will remain closed for the summer
BEREA
- Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Festival
- Cuyahoga County Fair
- Grindstone festival
- Live at the lake concert series
- Community shores and s’mores campout
- Outdoor movies
- Family and youth initiative programs
- All outdoor pools will also remain closed.
CANTON
CHARDON
- City recreational events canceled through June
- Pools and recreational facilities will not open this summer
CLEVELAND
- Light Up the Lake
- Twilight at the Zoo
- Wade Oval Wednesdays
- 2020 Chagrin Hunter Jumper Classic
- Cleveland National Air Show
- Waterloo Arts Festival
- Opera in the Italian Garden
- Taste of Tremont
- Tri-C JazzFest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
- All city summer programs and camps
- Cain Park’s summer season
- Cumberland Pool
- Youth and adult sports
- Safety Town
CONNEAUT
CUYAHOGA SCENIC VALLEY RAILROAD
- All rides canceled through Sept. 30
GENEVA
- Geneva Grape Jamboree rescheduled for September 2021
KENT
- No permits issued for events prior to Aug. 1
- Wizardly World of Kent
OBERLIN
- Independence Day fireworks, hopes to reschedule for sometime in the fall
ORRVILLE
- Orrville 4th of July celebration
PUT-IN-BAY
SOLON
- All special events for 2020 including the city’s Independence Day Fireworks, Solon Home Days and all remaining Bicentennial events
SOUTH EUCLID
- Bexley Park Swimming Pool
- Quarry Park Splash Park
- City playgrounds
- City ballfields
- City dog park
- Fourth of July fireworks
- Shred Day (which was set for June 13 and can hopefully be rescheduled)
- Touch a Truck (June 12)
- Historical Society yard sale (June 25-26)
- Safety Town
- Strongsville Community Band Concerts
- Farmers’ Market
- Strongsville Rotary’s Duck Race and Kids Fest
- All city recreation programs through August 31
- Strongsville City Club Ribs Burnoff
- All events canceled through September
TWINSBURG
WADSWORTH
WOOSTER