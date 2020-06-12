1  of  2
Breaking News
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Northeast Ohio summer event cancellations and closures

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– More summer events are being canceled across Northeast Ohio as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including fairs, Fourth of July fireworks and concert series.

More on coronavirus cancellations here

AKRON:

  • 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby
  • Akron Pride Parade and Festival
  • Akron Marathon summer races
  • All City-sponsored events with an expected attendance of 250 or more, scheduled before September 7, 2020.
  • Friday Night Rock the Lock Series
  • Lock 3 Saturday Night Concerts
  • Lock 3 Festivals, including:
    • Kids Festival (would have been held June 20)
    • Rib, White and Blue (would have been held July 1-4)
    • Italian Festival (would have been held July 9-11)
    • African American Festival (would have been held July 18-19)
    • Taste of Ireland (would have been held August 8)
    • Pizza Festival (would have been held September 4-6)
  • The annual Akron Arts Expo (would have been held July 23-26).
  • Sunday Akron Symphony Orchestra concerts

ALLIANCE

  • 2020 Greater Alliance Carnation Festival 

AVON

BAY VILLAGE

BEACHWOOD

BEREA

CANTON

CHARDON

  • City recreational events canceled through June
  • Pools and recreational facilities will not open this summer

CLEVELAND

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

  • All city summer programs and camps
  • Cain Park’s summer season
  • Cumberland Pool
  • Youth and adult sports
  • Safety Town 

CONNEAUT

CUYAHOGA SCENIC VALLEY RAILROAD

GENEVA

KENT

OBERLIN

  • Independence Day fireworks, hopes to reschedule for sometime in the fall

ORRVILLE

PUT-IN-BAY

SOLON

SOUTH EUCLID

  • Bexley Park Swimming Pool
  • Quarry Park Splash Park
  • City playgrounds
  • City ballfields
  • City dog park

STRONGSVILLE

  • Fourth of July fireworks
  • Shred Day (which was set for June 13 and can hopefully be rescheduled)
  • Touch a Truck (June 12)
  • Historical Society yard sale (June 25-26)
  • Safety Town
  • Strongsville Community Band Concerts
  • Farmers’ Market
  • Strongsville Rotary’s Duck Race and Kids Fest
  • All city recreation programs through August 31
  • Strongsville City Club Ribs Burnoff

SUMMIT METRO PARKS

  • All events canceled through September

TWINSBURG

WADSWORTH

WOOSTER

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral