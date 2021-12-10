Northeast Ohio ski resorts ready for new season with extra COVID restrictions

(WJW) – Northeast Ohio ski resorts will open next week for the season with new COVID-19 restrictions.
Alpine Valley, Brandywine and Boston Mills open Dec. 18.
Here’s what’s new this season:
- Reservations will be required at restaurants
- Guests 12 and over are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations at indoor or on-mountain cafeteria-style restaurants
- All transactions will be cashless
- Masks are required indoors
- Reservations are not required for lifts or gondolas
- Employees will be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations
- All employees are required to wear face coverings and undergo daily health screenings
The resorts will also have extra hand sanitizing stations on the property.
