Northeast Ohio ski resorts ready for new season with extra COVID restrictions

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – Northeast Ohio ski resorts will open next week for the season with new COVID-19 restrictions.

Alpine Valley, Brandywine and Boston Mills open Dec. 18.

Here’s what’s new this season:

  • Reservations will be required at restaurants
  • Guests 12 and over are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations at indoor or on-mountain cafeteria-style restaurants
  • All transactions will be cashless
  • Masks are required indoors
  • Reservations are not required for lifts or gondolas
  • Employees will be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations
  • All employees are required to wear face coverings and undergo daily health screenings

The resorts will also have extra hand sanitizing stations on the property.

More on the regulations here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral