Northeast Ohio ski resorts plan to reopen with vaccinated staff, masks indoors, cashless transactions

(WJW) – Although the calendar hasn’t quite turned to fall, Northeast Ohio ski resorts are releasing their plans for the winter season.

Vail Resorts owns Alpine Valley Resort, Brandywine and Boston Mills Ski Resorts, so all three have the same opening date and COVID-19 protocols.

All of the ski resorts will open just a few days before the official start of winter on December 18.

Lifts and gondolas will operate at regular capacity and reservations will not be required to ski.

However, masks will be required indoors.

Also, guests 12 and over will be required to show proof of vaccination to dine at their restaurants.

None of the facilities will be accepting cash.

All staff is required to be vaccinated in addition to wearing face coverings and undergoing daily health screenings.

The resorts will also have extra hand sanitizing stations on the property.