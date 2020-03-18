Northeast Ohio malls remain open, but seeing fewer shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Very few places remain open to the public during the coronavirus outbreak, the mall remains one of them, but many across the area were ghost towns on Wednesday.

Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted had plenty of parking spaces available. That was the same scene over at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville as a few people ventured inside to shop.

Great Northern Mall has increased their disinfectant practices, they have posted signs and added hand sanitizers at critical areas around the mall, according to a post on its website.

Great Northern Mall, SouthPark Mall and Belden Village Mall are all operating on reduced hours from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, all center events have been canceled through Tuesday, March 31.

In similar statements to FOX 8, the malls each echoed this sentiment when it came to the coronavirus:

"As the rapidly evolving news of the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees, and communities remain our top priority. At Belden Village Mall, we are continuing to make informed decisions based on state and national guidelines as well as advice from local health authorities."