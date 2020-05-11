Northeast Ohio malls prepare to welcome guests after coronavirus shutdown

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio takes a huge leap out of the coronavirus shutdown on Tuesday as retail stores and shopping malls are allowed to open with restrictions.

SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, Belden Village Mall in Canton and the Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted published a welcome back statement on Monday. In it, the malls detailed identical guidelines for guests that include maintaining a safe social distance even in parking lots.

Visitors are encouraged to look over a map of the mall they wish to visit in advance so they can park closest to the retail store they wish to visit.

At the entrances, visitors will see hand sanitizer stations, and visible reminders to wash and sanitize their hands. They are asked to stay home if they do not fee well.

Within the malls, efforts are being made to frequently wash and sanitize surfaces.

The Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, which is prepared to welcome back visitors on Tuesday, is expecting a good bit of traffic.

“We are not going to make masks mandatory. We are going to encourage people to wear them. Common sense things like cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough. You’ll also see things throughout the common area, less seating, you will see people cleaning,” said Rob Dascoli, the mall manager.

Even though malls are open, the individual retailers may choose to stay closed or have their own hours of operation. Each individual retailer is expected to carry out their own cleaning and sanitizing efforts. They may also choose to limit the number of customers they have in their stores.

“You will see things like a limited amount of people in some of the locations, waiting lines marked off with tape or barriers every six feet outside of their doors to keep both the employuees and the customers safe,” Dascoli said.

In common areas, furniture may be spaced out to keep people apart from one another.

There will be a special emphasis on cleaning and sanitizing bathrooms.

Dascoli said visitors may also be able to take advantage of some services that were not available before the pandemic like curbside pickup for some mall retailers.

“We are really excited to open. We put a lot of effort into trying to create a healthy and enjoyable environment for our guests to come back to,” Dascoli said.