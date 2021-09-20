Northeast Ohio hospital suspends elective procedures due to rising COVID-19 cases

by: Talia Naquin

Ohio hospital Avita Health System suspends elective procedures due to rising COVID-19 cases

ONTARIO, Ohio (WJW) – Avita Health System has suspended all elective surgeries, both inpatient and outpatient, at its Ontario location near Mansfield.

The hospital confirmed to FOX 8 Monday the procedures are being postponed because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Richland County has seen rising cases since July.

From September 1 through the 17, the county has seen 1,397 new cases of coronavirus, according to data reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

There are currently, 3,522 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

OHA reports 1 in 6 new admissions are COVID-19 patients.

992 patients are in Ohio ICUs. 1 in 4 ICU patients is being treated for COVID-19.

Admissions are up in every age group, according to OHA data.

