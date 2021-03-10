Northeast Ohio hospital records no positive COVID-19 tests in 24-hour period for first time in a year

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – After a year battling the coronavirus, University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center has reported a sign of positive change.

For the first time since last March, the hospital registered no new positive COVID-19 tests in the 24-hour period from midday Sunday to midday Monday. It typically administers between 50 and 100 tests daily.

“It’s really great reason for hope as we go forward,” UH Elyria Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Kristi Sink said.

Sink said hospitalizations are down, too.

“We’ve seen the number of positive tests reduced, we’ve seen inpatient patients with COVID declining and we’ve seen our intensive care unit numbers declining,” Sink said.

It comes as cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have fallen statewide since mid-December.

WJW photo

“We’re excited to say our case count keeps going down, and our vaccinations keep going up,” Lorain County Health Commissioner Dave Covell said.

Covell said last week the county marked just 184 new cases, down from a peak of about 1,500 in early December.

He credits vaccination of the most vulnerable populations, including nursing home patients.

“That’s really the key: how can we stop that severe illness? So get out and get vaccinated, and the sooner we do that, the sooner we put an end to the pandemic,” Covell said.

UH Elyria has had positive COVID-19 tests since Monday and statewide hospitalizations have ticked up slightly this week. But health leaders said with continued caution and increasing vaccination, the numbers are on the right track.

“We can’t let our guard down, this doesn’t mean it’s safe,” Sink said. “It’s important to keep doing the things we’ve been doing, but use this as an indicator that there’s hope and good things in our future, and the things we’re doing are making a positive difference.”