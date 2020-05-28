1  of  3
Northeast Ohio high schools celebrate 2020 graduates with car parades tonight

(WJW) — During the time of coronavirus, high school graduations are looking a lot different this year. And graduation car parades are now a norm throughout Northeast Ohio.

Tonight, FOX 8 News is continuing its local graduation coverage, taking you live to the Solon High School celebration and also the Madison High School senior parade in Mansfield starting at 7 p.m.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

SkyFOX will also be overhead to bring you LIVE coverage for the Solon senior parade, weather permitting.

As car parade graduation ceremonies continue throughout Northeast Ohio, FOX will bring those to our viewers live.

For seniors, and their families and friends, it’s a special time.

