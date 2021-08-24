Northeast Ohio high schools cancel football games for Week 2 due to COVID-19

(WJW) – Week 2 of high school football is already seeing cancelations due to coronavirus positive cases and students in quarantine.

STREETSBORO HIGH SCHOOL

Officials at Streetsboro High School confirmed Tuesday the team would not be playing this week.

The team was scheduled to play West Geauga on Friday.

As of Tuesday, August 24, the district reported 8 active COVID-19 student cases at school and 1 active staff case.

The illnesses led to more than 111 students in quarantine.

High school students returned to the classroom on August 19.

The district does not require masks.

TRIWAY HIGH SCHOOL

Triway Local Schools announced on August 20 its first 2 games would be canceled.

According to the district, the majority of the football program was in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test of a player.

They were scheduled to play Mogadore on Friday.

WEEK 1 Cancelations

Beachwood vs Orange

Sebring McKinley vs Leetonia

Triway vs West Holmes