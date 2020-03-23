Northeast Ohio groups work to provide online activities for children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Sitting on his front porch with a guitar in hand, Jesse Friedberg of Lakewood played in the rain. It's a change in location from where he usually plays virtual concerts for children and their parents on Facebook.

"Jesse Jukebox," a self-proclaimed songwriter, educator and performer, is using his musical talents to help raise money for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in need of donations during the coronavirus.

"Right now, with schools closing, I just want to find a way to give back and there’s a lot of kids out there who rely on school to get fed," Friedberg said.

His fundraiser found on the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's website has raised more than $1,000. Friedberg is one of many across the area working to keep children engaged by providing online learning opportunities for kids at home.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is providing unique learning opportunities for kids online.

Virtual classrooms are hosted each weekday at 11 a.m. on Facebook where biologists give a behind-the-scenes look at animals. A few hours later, at 1 p.m. on the Cleveland Metroparks page, naturalists also showcase activities for children.

At the Great Lakes Science Center, a new web series on YouTube provides children with STEM education from their homes. In a statement officials at the center say the programming is a, "Significant shift for the organization to go from revenue-based programs to free virtual engagement."

Officials call the change critical to serve its mission.

While the drizzle continued in Lakewood, it did not dampen Friedberg's upbeat song and wish to help others during this time of crisis.

"If you’re in a place where you are fortunate enough to be able to help anyone, whether it’s the food bank, whether it’s people who need medicine, whether it’s helping an elderly couple get their groceries. I think right now is the time to rise to that occasion."