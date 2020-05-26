Northeast Ohio E-Check stations also reopen May 26

Ohio (WJW) — With the reopening of the BMV (as seen in the video above), also comes the reopening of Northeast Ohio E-check car emissions testing stations.

All E-Check station contractors were notified by the Ohio EPA that they needed to be reopened by May 26, after closing up shop March 19 due to coronavirus concerns.

All E-check employees are required to wear masks, face shields, gloves and safety glasses. Their health will be monitored on a daily basis and new cleaning procedures are being implemented.

Ohio EPA also suggested in a statement that all drivers take precautions at the E-check stations as well, asking (but not requiring) that folks wear a mask and come alone to cut back on the amount of people going through at a time.

The BMV’s six-month extension for motorists who needed to renew their vehicle registration between Feb. 1 and June 30, is still in effect. Meaning, there’s no need for people to rush out today. Still, long lines are expected for the time being.

To find out more about the Northeast Ohio E-check program, head to ohioecheck.org.