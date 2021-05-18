Northeast Ohio city mask policies: See the list of new rules

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that people who are full vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most places.

Since that announcement, stores and local municipalities are announcing their stance on the matter.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has also announced that the statewide mask order would be lifted on June 2.

AKRON

Akron City Council voted on May 17, 2021 to lift its mandate requiring masks in public places effective immediately.

MENTOR

City leaders report people who are vaccinated are not required to wear masks in city buildings.

Those who are not vaccinated are asked to continue to wear face coverings.

This list is continually being updated as cities review and change their mask policies. Check back for updates.