Northeast Ohio businesses creating, donating medical supplies to help hospitals in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Businesses around Northeast Ohio are contributing what they can to help keep both residents and hard working health care workers safe from the coronavirus.

"We're just trying to help," said MakerGear founder and CEO Rick Pollack.

That message is being sent by the Beachwood-based business loud and clear to healthcare workers on the front lines.

"We have a lot of 3-D printers and one of the things there is a need for right now is face shields, so we're printing components to help hospitals make face shields right now," said Pollack.

The company normally manufactures 3D printers for schools and businesses nationwide.

Pollack said about 25 printers are being used to make the custom piece needed.

"What we can do is we can step in, fill the gap while bigger, faster manufacturers get up speed," he said.

Pollack said the printers can make a variety of parts for equipment.

"This [face shield part] is for Lake Health, and I heard today from MetroHealth, they need help with a special filter for generators, so we're waiting on specifications and we'll help with that," he explained.

Lake Health said they're amazed to see the community step up at this time.

"We're in great shape right now, but we don't know what the surge is going to be and that's what we're planning for," said Lake Health Foundation Executive Director Mark Flash.

They've received many donations in the past three days.

"I have people pulling up here in pick-up trucks, in box trucks. I've off-loaded 4,000 N95 masks, thousands of gloves, gowns, shields, it's amazing," said Flash.

Local distilleries and vineyards are also stepping up to the plate, re-purposing their equipment to make CDC and World Health Organization approved hand sanitizers.

And then there businesses like Scherba Industries, continuing to providing essential products.

CEO David Scherba said they are constantly printing new signage for hospitals to help streamline their efforts.

"Every day things are changing at the Cleveland Clinic as to who's allowed in, who's not allowed in, different health advisories not only for the general public, but also for the staff," he said.

They also make inflatable plugs that go into power station stacks across the nation.

"We're talking about nursing homes, we're talking about you know other factories that are producing things that are essential. so that power plant side to me is very important," he said.

Each community business adding their own weapon to the arsenal.

If you want to donate to MakerGear or request donations you can contact them at covid19@makergear.com