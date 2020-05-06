North Royalton veterinarian offering free doggie daycare for medical workers

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) — One area veterinarian is offering free daycare for dogs of first responders and healthcare workers.

Dr. Adam Hechko of North Royalton Animal Hospital says he plans to offer the service through May at the Paws at Play Resort and Daycare, which is attached to the hospital on Ridge Road.

Paws at Play, which only recently reopened due to the coronavirus shutdown, is continuing to follow social distancing guidelines. People dropping off their pets will be met curbside by an employee.

Those looking to take advantage of the service do not need to be current clients, but will need to call ahead to schedule a time, as no walk-ins are accepted.

Appointments can be made by calling 440-237-7691.