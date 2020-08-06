North Royalton cancels sports and extracurriculars, moves to remote model for first 9 weeks of school year

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – The superintendent of schools in North Royalton made several big announcements this week on the 2020-2021 school year.

“I cannot with a clear conscience…bring over 4,500 students and staff back to school when the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says it is unsafe to do so,” Greg Gurka said in a statement on their website.

That came with the news that the school start date would be pushed back for the first 9 weeks of school to start remotely and that all extracurriculars were immediately canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The first day of school will now be September 1.

The district had previously offered parents an option between remote or in-person learning.

Now the district says the parents will have a choice to keep their kids home if the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says it is safe to return to in-person learning.

“The health and safety of our students, teachers, staff and community remain our first priority,” Superintendent Gurka said.

All sports and extracurriculars are canceled as long as the school remains in a remote learning mode.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8